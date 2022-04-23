Wrapped Bitcoin Market Cap Hits $11.10 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $11.10 billion and $199.75 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $39,571.42 or 1.00092338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00058269 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00027907 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001883 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007891 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 280,605 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

