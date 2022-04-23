Woodcoin (LOG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.76 Million

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $6.76 million and approximately $56,420.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,549.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.07 or 0.07484373 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.58 or 0.00266957 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.38 or 0.00807539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014726 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.99 or 0.00667495 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00088742 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006867 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.76 or 0.00393829 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

