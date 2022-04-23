WINk (WIN) Tops One Day Volume of $433.71 Million

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One WINk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008218 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002458 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000051 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008985 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars.

