Wells Fargo & Company Trims KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Target Price to $73.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.96.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

