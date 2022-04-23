Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Shares of Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Rating) traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.78 and last traded at $41.78. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Want Want China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.62.

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

