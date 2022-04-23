Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.34 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.38.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $52,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 711.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

