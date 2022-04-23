Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $764.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) will post sales of $764.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $780.30 million and the lowest is $752.52 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $596.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSTO. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.42. 634,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average is $40.19.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.