Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $495.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) to report $495.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $485.07 million and the highest is $504.59 million. Virtu Financial reported sales of $728.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIRT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

NASDAQ:VIRT traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.22. 1,589,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,672. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of -0.42. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

