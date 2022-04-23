Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.90 billion and the highest is $4.02 billion. Vipshop posted sales of $4.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year sales of $17.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.38 billion to $18.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.95 billion to $19.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,604,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,473,000 after purchasing an additional 915,418 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,268,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,195,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,857,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,315,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,293 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,812,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,985,149. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

