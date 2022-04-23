VIMworld (VEED) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.37 Million

VIMworld (VEED) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. VIMworld has a total market cap of $16.37 million and $237,097.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIMworld has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIMworld alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001796 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00046988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.15 or 0.07452875 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.