VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.95.
VEON stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.56. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.
VEON Company Profile (Get Rating)
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
