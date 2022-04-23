Venus (XVS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $28.48 Million

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Venus coin can currently be bought for about $10.79 or 0.00027381 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $131.33 million and approximately $28.48 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venus has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,377.51 or 0.99916357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00058020 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001880 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007780 BTC.

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.