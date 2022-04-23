Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Veeva Systems by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $183.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.02. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.48 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.