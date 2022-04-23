Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,078 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,625,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,639. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.10 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

