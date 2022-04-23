Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Lifted by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $94,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $10.99 on Friday, hitting $391.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,279,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,742,808. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $372.13 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.35.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.