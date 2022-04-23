Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$23.00 and last traded at C$23.11. Approximately 48,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 84,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.24.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.97.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.