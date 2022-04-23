Valvoline Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Valvoline has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Valvoline to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valvoline will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

