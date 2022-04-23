V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.86 billion and the lowest is $2.79 billion. V.F. posted sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $11.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.54 billion to $12.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VFC shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.95.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in V.F. by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,591,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782,346 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,383,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,311,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,886 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 4,144.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,243 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,223 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VFC traded down $1.91 on Monday, reaching $54.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,991,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,510. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

