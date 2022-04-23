UREEQA Market Cap Reaches $1.68 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0607 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $253.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00046988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.15 or 0.07452875 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00042390 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,618.21 or 1.00086128 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

