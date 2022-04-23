United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) PT Lowered to $223.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $223.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $236.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.00.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $187.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.22. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $1,213,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,801,060. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.