United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) were down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €30.93 ($33.26) and last traded at €31.03 ($33.37). Approximately 142,431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 315,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.28 ($33.63).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UTDI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on United Internet in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($60.22) price objective on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($37.85) price objective on United Internet in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($38.71) price objective on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on United Internet in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.15 ($45.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

