Unisync (TSE:UNI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.50

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.65, with a volume of 3600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.84. The company has a market cap of C$49.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10.

In other Unisync news, Director Douglas Francis Good Good purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.88 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629,816 shares in the company, valued at C$1,813,870.08.

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada. It operates in two segments, Peerless Garments LP and Unisync Group Limited. The company provides duty gear, footwear, and other accessories to fire, emergency medical services, and police and security sectors under the Carleton brand name; and service wear shirts, pants, and ties for law enforcement, fire, emergency medical, security, and correctional personnel under the Rapier brand name.

