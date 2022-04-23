Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share.

NYSE:UNP traded down $10.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.30. 5,090,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,708,621. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.67 and a 200 day moving average of $245.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 82.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 304,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $70,030,000 after acquiring an additional 137,955 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Union Pacific by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,776 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

