UniMex Network (UMX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18,591.00

UniMex Network (UMX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniMex Network has a market cap of $2.77 million and $18,591.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,652,346 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

