UMA (UMA) One Day Volume Hits $54.64 Million

UMA (UMA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. UMA has a total market capitalization of $412.32 million and $54.64 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UMA coin can now be bought for approximately $6.24 or 0.00015676 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UMA Coin Profile

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 106,970,861 coins and its circulating supply is 66,088,209 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

