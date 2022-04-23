UMA (UMA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $26.03 Million

UMA (UMA) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.02 or 0.00015234 BTC on exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $397.68 million and $26.03 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UMA has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UMA

UMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 106,970,398 coins and its circulating supply is 66,087,746 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

