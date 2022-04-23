Ultra Price Reaches $0.94 on Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002384 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $266.31 million and $4.37 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,499.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.65 or 0.00806708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.84 or 0.00202137 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001210 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00011153 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00023329 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001299 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,224 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

