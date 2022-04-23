U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Receives $7.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE USX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a market cap of $160.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.64.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises ( NYSE:USX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $531.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.90 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Peterson acquired 27,240 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,877.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 195,243 shares of company stock worth $770,279. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

