Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $206.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.25. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.68.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

