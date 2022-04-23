Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,448 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Marriott International by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after buying an additional 141,433 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Marriott International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Marriott International by 973.6% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $179.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.51.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.91.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments.

