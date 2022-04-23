Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.09

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$16.09 and last traded at C$16.09, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.64.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.62.

About Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

