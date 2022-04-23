Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.09

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$16.09 and last traded at C$16.09, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.64.
The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.62.
About Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B)
