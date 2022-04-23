Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.25 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$23.05.

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$14.61 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$11.79 and a 12-month high of C$18.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.76.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$254.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

