Thunder Token (TT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.73 Million

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00011628 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.59 or 0.00236198 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000091 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000141 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

