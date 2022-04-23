The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.25 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $20.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.02 billion. Walt Disney reported sales of $15.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $84.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.95 billion to $87.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $95.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.33 billion to $96.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 41.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.27. The company had a trading volume of 18,833,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,121,284. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.40. The stock has a market cap of $215.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $118.15 and a 1 year high of $189.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

