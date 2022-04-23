The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,325 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 592,795 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $45,003,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 1,224,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $92,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

TJX traded down $3.23 on Friday, hitting $62.71. 5,424,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,281,493. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average of $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

