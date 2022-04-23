The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.91. 4,861,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,879,887. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average of $66.89. The firm has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

