The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Director Buys $44,022.00 in Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) Director Christopher R. Christensen purchased 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $44,022.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 581,133 shares in the company, valued at $9,588,694.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $531.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.50 and a beta of 2.55.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $111.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Pennant Group by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in The Pennant Group by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Pennant Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

