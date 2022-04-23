Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 3,321 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Open Lending stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 581,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,076. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.36. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 40.46%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

