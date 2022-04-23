Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,334,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,801. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.71 and its 200-day moving average is $153.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $390.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,622 shares of company stock worth $79,418,240 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

