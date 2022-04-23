Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,342 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 24,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 81,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 44,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.13. 23,591,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,526,982. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $360.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

