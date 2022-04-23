Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires 3,751 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,711 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 29.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. 176,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,043. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $22.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Stoeckle acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $40,546.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.