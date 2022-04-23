Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Announces Earnings Results

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TSLA traded down $3.73 on Friday, reaching $1,005.05. The company had a trading volume of 23,089,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,256,043. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 205.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $937.35 and its 200 day moving average is $982.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $960.41.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Tesla by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Tesla by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,326 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,902 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.