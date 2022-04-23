TerraKRW (KRT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $118,128.00

TerraKRW (KRT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $28.93 million and approximately $118,128.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00046245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.14 or 0.07460384 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00040249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,664.16 or 1.00100115 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 36,313,349,434 coins and its circulating supply is 36,312,620,326 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

