Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.68.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $318,590,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $127,516,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 330.9% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,962,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,044,000 after buying an additional 3,042,942 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,513,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,145,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

