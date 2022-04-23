Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) will announce sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.74 billion and the highest is $4.20 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $14.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.66 billion to $17.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $19.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Teck Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,514,000 after purchasing an additional 829,000 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,590,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,607,000 after acquiring an additional 417,123 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,651,000 after acquiring an additional 639,153 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TECK traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.24. 8,157,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,588,909. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

