Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.50 Million

Brokerages expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) to post $5.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $33.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 83.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $30.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $32.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.03 million, with estimates ranging from $3.96 million to $18.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 24.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TARS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,056. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.00 million, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 2.33.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

