Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.53.

NYSE SYF opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.12. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

