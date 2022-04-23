Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

SYNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $273.08.

SYNA opened at $149.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $114.05 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 716.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

