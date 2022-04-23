SuperFarm (SUPER) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15.80 Million

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $237.64 million and approximately $15.80 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001484 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003622 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000666 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016159 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 402,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

