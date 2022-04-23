Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.85 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.94 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $21.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.86 billion to $21.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $22.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). Sunoco had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Sunoco by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sunoco by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Sunoco by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUN traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $42.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,744. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $33.46 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

